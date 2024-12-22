Agbo’s season-high 19 points lead USC past Southern, 82-51 in final nonconference game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead USC to an 82-51 win over Southern to close out its nonconference schedule by winning its fourth straight game. The Trojans (9-4) will take the holidays off before diving into its Big Ten Conference schedule Jan. 4 when they host No. 24 Michigan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.