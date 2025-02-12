Agbo’s 7 3-pointers pace USC to 67% shooting night in 92-67 win over Penn State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 21 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and Desmond Claude scored 16 points and USC broke it open in the second half and beat Penn State 92-67 on Tuesday night.

USC (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) shot a blistering 67.3% (33 for 49) including 75% (12 for 16) from 3-point range. The Trojans shot 82.4% (14 for 17) from the foul line for good measure.

Agbo shot 7 for 9 from distance. Wesley Yates III scored 13 points and Josh Cohen 12 for USC.

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 15 points, reserve Dominick Stewart scored 13, and D’Marco Dunn and Zach Hicks scored 10 apiece for Penn State.

Yates’ 3 with 9:47 remaining before halftime gave USC its first double-digit lead at 24-13. The Nittany Lions staged a rally, and after falling behind 31-14 after a dunk by the Trojans’ Matt Knowling with 7:40 left before halftime, proceeded to outscore USC 17-9 to close the half and trailed 40-31.

After the break, Claude made 1 of 2 foul shots with 16:40 left for a 49-39 lead and USC led by double digits the rest of the way.

Penn State (13-12, 3-11), which has dropped six straight, hosts Washington on Saturday.

USC, who ended a two-game skid, hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.