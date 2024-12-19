Agbo, Claude fuel USC past Cal State Northridge for 90-69 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 23 points and Desmond Claude scored 21 points and USC distanced itself from Cal State Northridge in the second half beating the Matadors 90-69. PJ Fuller II and Keonte Jones scored 17 apiece for the Matadors. Saint Thomas made a pair of 3-pointers within a minute and Claude converted a three-point play and USC extended its 54-49 lead to 14 points and the Trojans stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

