Agbayani, Pickering hit 3-run blasts, Sooners win regional 12-1 over Cal

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ailana Agbayani and Kasidi Pickering each belted three-run home runs and three pitchers combined on a two-hitter and second-seeded Oklahoma dismantled California 12-1 on Sunday in the Norman Regional.

The Sooners are seeking their fifth-straight national championship.

Agbayani’s blast capped a four-run second inning and was the second of four home runs for the Sooners (48-7). Pickering’s homer in the eight-run fourth inning ensured the game would end after five innings and gave her 101 runs batted in for the season..

Agbayani and Pickering and three other Oklahoma players had two hits in the 14-hit attack.

Gabbie Garcia had a leadoff homer in the second and and Ella Parker followed Pickering’s blast in the fourth.

Sam Landry (22-4) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run in the second in three innings.

Miranda De Nava (13-6) took the loss for the Golden Bears (37-21), who lost 11-2 to the Sooners a day earlier.

Oklahoma will host a Super Regional next weekend, facing the Alabama-Virginia Tech winner in the best-of-three series.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.