After pushing Maryland for 40 minutes, Norfolk State coach says his team deserves more respect

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers says his team deserves more respect after the Spartans pushed fourth-seeded Maryland throughout the Terrapins’ 82-69 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vickers was disappointed in the number of fouls on his team. He also stuck up for guard Diamond Johnson. He says he doesn’t understand why her draft stock has dropped since she transferred to Norfolk State. The Spartans scored the first seven points against Maryland, led at halftime and trailed by just four early in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.