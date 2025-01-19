After enduring threats and calls for his firing, Ohio State’s Day can go from ultimate low to high

ATLANTA (AP) — This has been a season unlike any other for Ryan Day emotionally. Less than two months ago, loud and influential media voices were calling for the firing of the nation’s winningest active coach in the wake of Ohio State’s fourth straight loss to Michigan. He received harassment and threats of physical harm from unhinged fans, and his wife and children endured verbal abuse. All is better, for now. Three straight wins have landed the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff championship game against Notre Dame on Monday night in Atlanta.

