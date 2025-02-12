After brief offseason opt out, Gerrit Cole says he always intended to remain with Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole says he always intended to remain with the New York Yankees. The 34-year-old right-hander exercised his right to opt out of his contract on the third day after the World Series, giving up $144 million over four years and starting a two-day window for the team to void the opt by adding a $36 million salary for 2029. New York decided not to add the year, and Cole then elected to keep his contract. Cole says on the first day of spring training workouts: “The intention wasn’t to do anything other than stay.”

