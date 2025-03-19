After anti-woke stadium banner Rangers condemns fans and faces UEFA sanctions

Rangers has condemned fans who held up a giant anti-woke banner and says it now faces significant sanctions by UEFA. A sign which read: “Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe” was raised during the Scottish giant’s Europa League match against Fenerbahce last week. Rangers says Wednesday that the club has been charged by European soccer’s governing body, which deemed it “racist and/or discriminatory.” “For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters,” Rangers says in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.