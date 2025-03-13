After a winless Big Ten start, unranked UCLA comes into its first league tourney on a quiet roll

UCLA coach Mick Cronin is urging his team to play with a one-and-done mentality when the Bruins compete in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday in Indianapolis. After opening their first season in the Big Ten with four straight league losses, they closed by winning 11 of their final 14 games. Still, UCLA is not among the seven league teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25. Regardless of what happens this weekend, the Bruins are projected to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The school that owns a record 11 national championships missed March Madness last season.

