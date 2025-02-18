After 4 straight injury-marred seasons, DJ LeMahieu hopes to regain former form as batting champion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A three-time All-Star infielder, the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hasn’t had a fully healthy season since 2020. With his 37th birthday approaching in July, he hopes to show he can again be the dominant hitter he once was. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second following the departure of Gleyber Torres to Detroit as a free agent. LeMahieu will get a chance for playing time at third. Since mid-August 2022, he is hitting .226 with 17 homers, 73 RBIs in 224 games and a .637 OPS.

