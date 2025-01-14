After 2 months at sea, French sailor Dalin wins Vendee Globe around-the-world race in record time

LES SABLES D’OLONNE, France (AP) — French sailor Charlie Dalin has won the around-the-world race Vendee Globe in record time. He completed his solo journey in less than 65 days — nearly 10 days faster than the previous mark — to make up for missing out on the victory in the previous edition four years ago. Dalin had crossed the line first in 2021 as well after 80 days at sea, only to see Yannick Bestaven awarded the win after receiving a time bonus for helping rescue another competitor. There was no such disappointment this year at Les Sables-d’Olonne, the seaside port in western France. Dalin smashed Armel Le Cleac’h’s previous record by more than nine days, winning in 64 days, 19 hours and 22 minutes.

