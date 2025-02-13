Afridi among 3 Pakistan players fined for conduct breaches in win over South Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is among three Pakistan cricketers fined for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the record run chase against South Africa in Karachi. Afridi was fined 25% of his match fee by the ICC for deliberately obstructing batter Matthew Breetzke when he ran a single in the 28th over. That resulted in physical contact and a heated exchange between them in the tri-nations match on Wednesday. Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10% of their match fees after they celebrated too closely to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after he was run out in the 29th over.

