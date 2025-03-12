African soccer leader Patrice Motsepe re-elected pledging to seek private finance for new stadiums

CAIRO (AP) — African soccer leader Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected and urges working with private financiers to help federations build national stadiums. The 54 member federations of the Confederation of African Football elected Motsepe unopposed to have a second four-year term. Currently 12 countries cannot host national-team games in international competitions because their stadiums are not certified. Motsepe, a billionaire from South Africa, says African heads of state often tell him they must weigh investments in soccer against health and education spending.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.