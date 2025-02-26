Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran hits 177 for record individual score in a Champions Trophy cricket game

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran hit 177 for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy during the match against England on Wednesday.

Zadran’s knock came off 146 balls and contained 12 fours and six sixes.

It beat the tournament’s previous best individual score of 165, made by England opener Ben Duckett last week at the same Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 23-year-old Zadran’s big century helped Afghanistan to post 325-7.

The loser of the match will be knocked out of semifinal contention in Group B.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/K.M. Chaudary

