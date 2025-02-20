Afghanistan men’s cricketers brush off calls to boycott them at Champions Trophy

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The Afghanistan men’s cricket team is focused on doing well in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after other teams’ politicians urged them to boycott the Afghans because of the Taliban’s ban on women’s sport. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi says his team’s job is to play cricket and they don’t care what’s going on outside of the sport. Afghanistan opens against South Africa on Friday in Karachi and will also play England and Australia.

