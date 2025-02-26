Afghanistan eliminates England from Champions Trophy with 8-run win
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan eliminated ragged England from the Champions Trophy with a stunning eight-run victory on Wednesday.
Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran smashed the tournament’s highest-ever individual score of 177 off 146 balls with 12 fours and six sixes and led Afghanistan to 325-7.
England was bowled out for 317 with Joe Root’s 120 off 111 balls going in vain.
Root had kept England in the hunt, but once he gloved Azmat Omarzai (5-58) behind the wickets in the 46th over, Afghanistan kept its nerve to record a memorable win with one ball to spare.
Afghanistan must beat two-time champion Australia in its last Group B match at the same venue Friday to seal its second straight semifinal in an ICC tournament after playing last year’s T20 World Cup playoffs.
England, which lost a high-scoring game to Australia at the same venue, will wrap up its disappointing run in the tournament with the match against semifinal contender South Africa at Karachi on Saturday.
