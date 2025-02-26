Afghanistan eliminates England from Champions Trophy with 8-run win

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan eliminated ragged England from the Champions Trophy with a stunning eight-run victory on Wednesday.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran smashed the tournament’s highest-ever individual score of 177 off 146 balls with 12 fours and six sixes and led Afghanistan to 325-7.

England was bowled out for 317 with Joe Root’s 120 off 111 balls going in vain.

Root had kept England in the hunt, but once he gloved Azmat Omarzai (5-58) behind the wickets in the 46th over, Afghanistan kept its nerve to record a memorable win with one ball to spare.

Afghanistan must beat two-time champion Australia in its last Group B match at the same venue Friday to seal its second straight semifinal in an ICC tournament after playing last year’s T20 World Cup playoffs.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/K.M. Chaudary

England, which lost a high-scoring game to Australia at the same venue, will wrap up its disappointing run in the tournament with the match against semifinal contender South Africa at Karachi on Saturday.

