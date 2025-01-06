Aerin Frankel stellar in goal as Boston rallies for 3-2 shootout victory over Montreal

SEATTLE (AP) — Aerin Frankel allowed just one goal in a shootout and the Boston Fleet rallied to beat the Montreal Victoire 3-2 as the Professional Women’s Hockey League took its Takeover Tour to Climate Pledge Arena. Frankel thwarted three straight shots after Marie-Philip Poulin scored on the first attempt for Montreal (3-2-1-1). Ann-Renée Desbiens allowed goals by Hannah Brandt, Hannah Bilka and Susanna Tapani after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and a 5-minute overtime. Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

