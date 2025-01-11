Advocacy group files motion to withdraw complaint vs. NCAA, others as player pay rules change

A nonprofit advocacy group of current and former college athletes has filed a motion to withdraw a complaint against the NCAA, Pac-12 and Southern California that could have opened the door to college athletes forming a union. The National College Players Association, which filed on behalf of USC athletes, said the recent changes in laws in several states and the NCAA’s plans to allow schools to directly pay players starting this summer caused it to reconsider. Under terms of a settlement made this past summer, the biggest schools would have a pool of more than $20 million in the first year to distribute to athletes via a revenue-sharing plan.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.