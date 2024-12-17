Ademola Lookman and Barbra Banda are players of the year at African soccer awards

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman and Zambia striker Barbra Banda have won the men’s and women’s African player of the year awards. “Four years ago my career felt down but now I’m here as the best player in Africa,” the 27-year-old Lookman said at the Confederation of African Football ceremony in Morocco on Monday night. Lookman, who plays for Atalanta, won after leading his Italian club to a Europa League victory in May, scoring all three goals. It was another achievement for Banda, who was named the National Women’s Soccer League championship MVP after leading the Orlando Pride to its first title.

