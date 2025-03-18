Addition of Milos Uzan helps top-seeded Houston Cougars reload for another March Madness run

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the Big 12 men's tournament Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan was searching for a new school last year after entering the transfer portal following two seasons at Oklahoma. Uzan joined the second-ranked Cougars this season and his performance has helped them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they will face 16 seed SIU Edwardsville on Thursday as they chase their first national championship.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.