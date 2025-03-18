Addition of Milos Uzan helps top-seeded Houston Cougars reload for another March Madness run

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan was searching for a new school last year after entering the transfer portal following two seasons at Oklahoma. Uzan joined the second-ranked Cougars this season and his performance has helped them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they will face 16 seed SIU Edwardsville on Thursday as they chase their first national championship.

