Addison O’Grady scores 12 points and No. 24 Iowa women topple Purdue 84-63

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Addison O’Grady scored 12 points and No. 24 Iowa defeated Purdue 84-63 on Sunday in a game in which only two players reached double figures in scoring.

O’Grady made 4 of 7 shots and 4 of 6 free throws for the Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Iowa’s balanced scoring was so thorough that five players scored nine points and one had eight.

Among that group, Sydney Affolter had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. Ava Heiden had nine points and eight rebounds.

Destini Lombard had 12 points for Purdue (7-6, 0-2).

Iowa shot 67% in the first quarter, seven players scored, and the Hawkeyes led 27-13. Iowa outscored the Boilermakers 15-3 over the final 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter to take a 50-32 lead at the half. Five players scored in that run.

In the third quarter, the Hawkeyes again dominated the final few minutes, outscoring Purdue 11-0 over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

The Hawkeyes made 6 of their last 8 shots in the fourth quarter.

Coming up, Iowa has a road game against Penn State on Wednesday and a home game against No. 8 Maryland on Jan. 5.

Purdue will be at No. 19 Michigan State on Wednesday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.