Adams, Reyna on US roster for first time under Pochettino, picked for CONCACAF Nations League games

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielders Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna, and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers have been picked for the U.S. national team for the first time under coach Mauricio Pochettino, among 23 players selected for the CONCACAF Nations League final four matches this month. Adams (back surgery), Reyna (groin injury) and Carter-Vickers (toe) have not played for the U.S. since last year’s Copa America. The three-time defending champion U.S. plays Panama on March 20 at Inglewood, California, then meets Mexico or Canada three days later in a final or third-place game.

