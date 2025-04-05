Adames hits 2-run single with two outs in the 11th inning, Giants win home opener over Mariners 10-9

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames hit a winning two-run single with two outs in the 11th inning, sending the San Francisco Giants over the Seattle Mariners 10-9 Friday in their home opener to extend their winning streak to five.

Luke Raley had given Seattle a 9-8 lead when he scored on Spencer Bivens’ wild pitch with two outs in the top half. Miles Mastrobuoni hit a one-out single against Bivens (1-1) that moved Raley to third after he began as the runner on second base.

Adames, playing his first home game after joining the Giants with a $182 million, seven-year contract, hit a slider to the opposite field in right off Carlos Vargas (0-1). Luis Matos scored the tying run and as Victor Robles bobbled the ball slightly, Tyler Fitzgerald — who had walked and stole second — ran through third baseman Matt Williams’ stop sign and slid to slap a hand across the plate.

Julio Rodríguez homered in the first inning off Justin Verlander, who retired just seven batters in his home debut after the 42-year-old signed a $15 million, one-year contract in January to pitch a 20th major league season.

Seattle went ahead 8-6 in the sixth when Fitzgerald misplayed Cal Raleigh’s grounder to second Matt Chapman omered in the bottom half to get the Giants within 8-7 after his RBI single in the first delighted the sellout crowd of 40,865.

Patrick Bailey’s groundout in the sixth tied it at 8. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a pair of doubles, a triple and drove in two runs.

It was otherwise a festive home opener as the Giants celebrated the 25th year of the club’s waterfront ballpark that opened on April 11, 2000, with many of the old greats in attendance — including former manager Dusty Baker and home run king Barry Bonds.

Key moment

Adames stole a hit from Rodríguez in the fifth with a leaping, legs-split grab on a hard line drive.

Key stat

Heliot Ramos saw the end to his streak of six games with an extra-base hit to start the season. Felipe Alou was the only other Giants player to do so in 1963.

Up next

Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (0-1, 4.76 ERA) pitches Saturday opposite Giants lefty Robbie Ray (1-0, 5.06).

