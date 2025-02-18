Adam Scott will understand PGA Tour players not being happy if LIV golfers return

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rory McIlroy believes PGA Tour players have to “get over it” when it comes to the possibility of reunifying golf. Adam Scott is on the board. He says he won’t be surprised nor will he judge anyone that harbors negative emotions should LIV Golf players return. Scott says unification is one way forward. But he also offered a reminder that this isn’t entirely the PGA Tour’s decision. In other golf news, Jon Rahm is out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2017. Justin Thomas is back in the top 10 for the first time in two years.

