Aces hope offseason changes send message they are back at a championship level

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday she couldn’t “wait for April.” That’s when Hammon can get back in the team facility and begin working with Jewell Loyd, Liz Kitley and the other Aces as they try to return Las Vegas to championship form. Last season was a disappointment by the Aces’ lofty standards. The team that won WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023 seldom looked like their usual selves. They entered the playoffs as the fourth seed and lost in four games to the eventual champion New York Liberty in the semifinals.

