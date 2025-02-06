Aces give A’ja Wilson help up front by signing former All-Star Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces have added frontcourt help for MVP A’ja Wilson. They signed 6-foot-4 forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on Thursday. Parker-Tyus was an All-Star with the Atlanta Dream two seasons ago and averaged 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Her season last year was cut short because of an injured left ankle. Parker-Tyus finisjed with averages of 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while starting 11 of 25 games. She joins a frontcourt anchored by Wilson, a three-time MVP coming off her best season. Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds.

