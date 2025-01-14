Ace Bailey helps Rutgers end 3-game skid with 75-68 victory over struggling UCLA

By The Associated Press
UCLA guard Sebastian Mack, second from left, drives into Rutgers guard Jamichael Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Ace Bailey totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rutgers beat UCLA 75-6, ending the Scarlet Knights’ three-game losing streak by extending the Bruins’ skid to four. Bailey made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten Conference). He also blocked three shots on the way to his fifth double-double of the season. Dylan Harper hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting. Eric Dailey Jr. and reserve Sebastian Mack scored 16 apiece to lead UCLA (11-6, 2-4), which was ranked 15th before the slide.

