Ace Bailey helps Rutgers end 3-game skid with 75-68 victory over struggling UCLA

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Ace Bailey totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rutgers beat UCLA 75-6, ending the Scarlet Knights’ three-game losing streak by extending the Bruins’ skid to four. Bailey made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten Conference). He also blocked three shots on the way to his fifth double-double of the season. Dylan Harper hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting. Eric Dailey Jr. and reserve Sebastian Mack scored 16 apiece to lead UCLA (11-6, 2-4), which was ranked 15th before the slide.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.