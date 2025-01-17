Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper rally Rutgers to 85-82 victory over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Ace Bailey finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Dylan Harper scored 21 and Rutgers rallied late to beat Nebraska 85-82. Bailey made both ends of a one-and-one opportunity at the free-throw line to give the Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten Conference) a four-point lead with 10 seconds left. He missed the front end at the foul line 11 seconds earlier with Rutgers up 81-77. Brice Williams followed Bailey’s miss at the line with a layup and he nailed a 3-pointer to get the Cornhuskers (12-5, 2-4) within a point with five seconds remaining. Dylan Grant took a pass from Bailey and nailed a jumper to wrap up the win.

