ACC’s shaky nonconference showing creates NCAA bid drama as bulk of league play arrives

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s bumpy showing in nonconference games could make it harder for teams to bolster their cases for NCAA Tournament bids in league play. The nonconference struggles included losing 14-2 against Southeastern Conference opponents in the annual interleague contest. The ACC has only No. 4 Duke in the AP Top 25 poll. The league also trailed the other three power conferences with six teams in the top 50 of Friday’s NET rankings. That means there could be fewer chances for teams to earn the Quadrant 1 wins that top a postseason resume.

