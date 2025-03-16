ACC Tournament MVP Kon Knueppel proves Duke has firepower that goes well beyond Cooper Flagg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It wasn’t a suprise that a Duke freshman was named the Most Valuable Player of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. What may have been surprising is that he wasn’t named Cooper Flagg. Kon Knueppel, take a bow. With Flagg out for most of the tournament with a sprained ankle, the 6-foot-7 Knueppel showed he’s more than able to carry the lead role for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who beat No. 13 Louisville 73-62 on Saturday night to win their second championship in three seasons. The ever-consistent Knueppel averaged 21 points on 48.7% shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to win tournament MVP honors.

