ACC changes baseball tournament from pool play to single-elimination format

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its baseball tournament to a single-elimination format. The league announced Wednesday its move away from a pool-play format. Now all 16 teams participating in baseball will join a tournament that gives double-round byes into the quarterfinals for the top four seeds and single-round byes to the No. 5 through No. 8 seeds. The 2025 event runs from May 20-25. The previous format included 12 teams using a round-robin format through pool play to determine which four teams would advance to a single-elimination semifinal and championship round.

