AC Milan provides drama at the San Siro with 2 late goals in 3-2 comeback win over Parma

ROME (AP) — New AC Milan coach Sergio Conceição dropped down to his knees on the San Siro sideline, unleashed a loud scream and then wrapped his arms around an assistant in an emotional embrace when Samuel Chukwueze bundled in the winner five minutes into stoppage time.

Conceição has struggled at times to transmit his desire and grit to a team that has struggled for consistency in Serie A.

He was clearly moved by Milan’s ability to stay focused this time, though, as the Rossoneri scored two late goals to secure a 3-2 victory against promoted Parma on Sunday.

Conceição also guided Milan to comeback wins over Juventus and Inter Milan en route to the Italian Super Cup trophy to start the month. And a midweek win over Girona left Milan in the top eight of the Champions League standings.

“Really we need to show some of this hunger earlier in the game because it seems like we always have this energy at the end, and we’re turning the games around,” said United States international Christian Pulisic, who converted a first-half penalty. “But I think we can also make things easier for ourselves.”

Milan also beat Inter in a Serie A derby in September and won 3-1 at Real Madrid in November. But in between the successes have been a series of forgettable performances in the Italian league.

Like a 1-1 draw at home with Cagliari two weeks ago, and a 2-0 loss at Juventus last weekend.

But after beating Parma, Milan moved up to sixth place and back into contention for the Champions League places.

Parma remained one spot above the drop zone.

Chukwueze’s winner came as Milan poured forward desperately in the final moments and Strahinja Pavlovic knocked down a ball for him to push in from close range.

Three minutes earlier, Tijjani Reijnders had equalized for Milan after beating the offside trap.

It was a tough start for Milan, though, as Matteo Cancellieri put Parma ahead midway through the first half — bringing back memories of Cancellieri’s winner in a 2-1 victory for Parma against Milan in August.

Pulisic equalized before the break and then Enrico Delprato restored Parma’s advantage in the 80th by knocking in a rebound.

Up next for Conceição and Milan? The third derby this season with Inter next Sunday. First, though, there’s a visit to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Inter was playing later at relegation-threatened Lecce.

