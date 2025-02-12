AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan’s rare howler gifts Feyenoord the lead

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A rare howler from standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord a quick lead against AC Milan in their Champions League playoff. With heavy rain falling in the port city of Rotterdam he was beaten by Brazilian forward Igor Paixão’s shot from the left side of the penalty area in the third minute. The greasy surface may have played a factor but Maignan seemed to misjudge the angled shot, which bounced up off his hands and flew in at the near post. But it gave Pascal Bosschaart the ideal start as interim coach. He took charge just two days before the game after Feyenoord sacked Brian Priske.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.