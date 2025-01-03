AC Milan beats Juventus 2-1 to progress to Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — AC Milan will face city rival Inter in the final of the Italian Super Cup after it beat Juventus 2-1 in the semifinal in Saudi Arabia. Juventus took a first-half lead after Turkish striker Kenan Yıldız converted a sublime pass by Samuel Mbangula on Friday. AC Milan grew in the second half and Christian Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot after 71 minutes. Juventus defender Federico Gatti then deflected a cross into his own net to decide the match five minutes later. AC Milan will meet Inter in Monday’s final in Riyadh. Inter beat Atalanta in the other semifinal on Thursday. Inter has won the last three Super Cups.

