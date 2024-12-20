AC Milan back to winning ways with slender victory over struggling Verona

VERONA, Italy (AP) — AC Milan has beaten Verona 1-0 to win for the first time in three Serie A games. The only goal came from Dutch striker Tijjani Reijnders after 56 minutes. The win is Milan’s eighth consecutive league win against Verona and has lifted it into seventh place in Serie A. Verona sits a point above the relegation zone.

