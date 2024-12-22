Abou Ousmane scores 19 points as Oklahoma State holds off Oral Roberts 86-74

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane scored 10 of his season-high 19 points in the final 10 minutes as Oklahoma State held off in-state rival Oral Roberts, 86-74 to close out its nonconference schedule. Ousmane was 9-for-9 at the free throw line and the Cowboys converted 31 of 39 at the line to offset the Golden Eagles, who were 12 of 30 from behind the 3-point line.

