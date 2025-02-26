Abel resigns new job at Bay FC because of verbal abuse allegations while at Oregon

Bay FC head of domestic scouting Graeme Abel has resigned after just a week on the job amid allegations of verbal abuse while he was coach at the University of Oregon. Abel was an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team under former coach Jill Ellis from 2015-19. He coached at Oregon from 2019 until last year. He resigned in October after the Ducks went 5-11-2 overall and 1-8-2 in the Big Ten. Last April, the Oregonian newspaper detailed allegations made by more than a dozen former players of verbal abuse by Abel. He denied the claims.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.