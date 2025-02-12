Aaronette Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half, Bella Fontleroy had 15 points and four 3-pointers, and No. 25 Baylor beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Baylor led by double figures for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter until West Virginia scored six straight to get within 70-61 with 3:31 left. Jada Walker answered at the other end with a three-point play and she scored again with 2:18 left for a 75-61 lead.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Sarah Andrews had 12 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 11-2 Big 12). Walker scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.

Jordan Harrison led West Virginia (19-5, 9-4) with 20 points. JJ Quinerly, averaging 19 points per game, added 17 points.

Andrews made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the first half to give Baylor a 36-26 lead. The Bears’ largest lead of the game came on a basket by Vonleh with 4:47 left in the third quarter to make it 50-34.

Baylor is off to its best start to conference play in the Nicki Collen era. The Bears play at Texas Tech on Saturday.

