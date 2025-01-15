Aaronette Vonleh scores 19, Baylor women beat No. 23 Utah 70-61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Bella Fontleroy and Jada Walker each had a double-double and Baylor beat No. 23 Utah 70-61. Fontleroy finished with a season-high 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals and Walker added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists. Yaya Felder scored 12 points for Baylor (15-3, 5-1 Big 12). Ines Vieira hit a jumper to cut Utah’s deficit to 60-59 with 3:46 left in the game. Vonleh answered with a layup 17 seconds later that sparked a 10-0 run to make it an 11-point game with 23 seconds remaining. Gianna Kneepkens and Maty Wilke led Utah (13-4, 4-2) with 17 points apiece and Reese Ross scored 12.

