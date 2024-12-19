Aaron Rodgers ‘open to everything’ regarding his playing future beyond this season with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is still uncertain whether he’ll play football beyond this season. And if he does, he isn’t sure if it’ll even be with the New York Jets. The 41-year-old quarterback will consider any and all scenarios during the offseason. That includes potentially mentoring a youngster who might someday take his job. Or even adjusting his contract again to stay with the Jets next season. Rodgers’ future will be a storyline from now until there’s clarity sometime in the offseason, whether he’s back with the Jets, retires or is released and plans to play elsewhere. But he reiterated his first choice is to remain in New York.

