Aaron Rodgers-led Jets unravel in undisciplined and turnover-filled 40-14 loss to the Bills

By JONAH BRONSTEIN The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, stands on the sidelines after he was pulled from the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was looking to make history but not this kind as he and the New York Jets unraveled in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rather than becoming the NFL’s fifth player to throw 500 career touchdown passes, Rodgers was shut out. Worse still, the 41-year-old was sacked four times to push his career total to 568 in becoming the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback. Rodgers threw two interceptions as part of the Jets three-turnover outing. Lack of discipline also played a factor as the Jets dropped to 4-12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.