Aaron Rodgers-led Jets unravel in undisciplined and turnover-filled 40-14 loss to the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was looking to make history but not this kind as he and the New York Jets unraveled in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rather than becoming the NFL’s fifth player to throw 500 career touchdown passes, Rodgers was shut out. Worse still, the 41-year-old was sacked four times to push his career total to 568 in becoming the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback. Rodgers threw two interceptions as part of the Jets three-turnover outing. Lack of discipline also played a factor as the Jets dropped to 4-12.

