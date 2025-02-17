Aaron Judge says baby daughter will motivate him ‘to stay on top of my game’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge feels extra motivation to play well — for his baby daughter. Judge’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck, gave birth to Nora Rose Judge on Jan. 27. Judge says “she’s definitely going to motivate me, definitely keep me on my toes.” Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, won his second AL MVP award in three years after leading the major leagues last season with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks. He hit .322 as New York reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

