Aaliyah Nye’s career-high 30 highlights No. 20 Alabama women’s 93-46 rout of Jacksonville

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 30 points and matched her career-high with eight 3-pointers as No. 20 Alabama routed Jacksonville 93-46. Eris Lester added 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks off the bench for Alabama. Zaay Green scored 13 points and Sarah Ashlee Barker 12. Karly Weathers added four rebounds, five assists and four steals. Barker scored 10 points in the third quarter and a 12-0 run helped the Crimson Tide extend their 23-point halftime lead to 69-29 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Alabama led 76-40 at the end of the third then held the Dolphins to six points in the fourth quarter.

