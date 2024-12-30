A year after playing in CFP semifinal, No. 11 Alabama and Michigan meet again in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The stakes aren’t as high as they were when No. 11 Alabama and Michigan last met in the postseason, however the Crimson Tide and Wolverines say they’re excited about their New Years Eve matchup in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Tuesday’s game at Raymond James Stadium is a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal won by eventual national champion Michigan at the Rose Bowl. And while some of the big names have changed — highlighted by the departures of Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh — there’s still plenty of star power on the marquee.

