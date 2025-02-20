A tennis player was cleared of doping after blaming a positive test on contaminated Colombian meat

A low-ranked tennis player from Brazil has been cleared in a doping case by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after saying his positive drug test for an anabolic steroid was caused by eating contaminated meat in Colombia. The ITIA said Thursday that Nicolas Zanellato can return to competition after sitting out for six months while he was provisionally suspended. The group that investigates and punishes doping and corruption in tennis announced that it ruled Zanellato bore no fault or negligence for an anti-doping rule violation, based on interviews, review of detailed documentation, and advice from independent WADA-approved scientists.

