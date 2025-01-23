A technical tangle for Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson draws ire of coach Bill Self

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson drew the ire of coach Bill Self after grabbing an offensive rebound. The problem was the preseason AP All-America center wouldn’t let go of the ball even with officials blowing the whistle in the second half of the 12th-ranked Jayhawks win at TCU on Tuesday night. Horned Frogs players tried to wrestle the ball away, though Dickinson wouldn’t give it up. The 7-foot-2 Dickinson and 6-6 Trazarien White remained tangled even while stumbling out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play and issued technical fouls to both players. Self called it a bonehead play by Dickinson.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.