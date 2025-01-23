A technical tangle for Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson draws ire of coach Bill Self

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
TCU's Vasean Allette, left, and Trazarien White (13) wrestle for control of the ball against Kansas center Hunter Dickinson, center, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson drew the ire of coach Bill Self after grabbing an offensive rebound. The problem was the preseason AP All-America center wouldn’t let go of the ball even with officials blowing the whistle in the second half of the 12th-ranked Jayhawks win at TCU on Tuesday night. Horned Frogs players tried to wrestle the ball away, though Dickinson wouldn’t give it up. The 7-foot-2 Dickinson and 6-6 Trazarien White remained tangled even while stumbling out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play and issued technical fouls to both players. Self called it a bonehead play by Dickinson.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.