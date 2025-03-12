A stint in the minors forced Pens’ goalie Tristan Jarry to hit the reset button. It may have worked

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is off to a strong start in his return to the NHL. Pittsburgh demoted the two-time All-Star to the minors in mid-January after a string of poor performances. Jarry returned in early March and has put up back-to-back victories for the first time since before Christmas. Jarry outdueled future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury in a win over Minnesota. He backed it up by stopping 36 shots against Pacific Division-leader Vegas. Jarry says going to the minors helped free his mind and allowed him to focus on his game.

