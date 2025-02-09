A step too far? Experimental long jump change makes its debut at ISTAF indoor meet

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — World Athletics’ experimental change to the long jump made its debut at the ISTAF indoor meet when two-time world champion Malaika Mihambo won under the new rule. Mihambo jumped 6.87 meters on her fourth attempt. It was her first win using a new-look take-off zone rather than the usual take-off board. Sunday marked the first time the rule was tested on a larger stage. Its proponents say it will cut down on the number of fouls. The take-off zone is 40 centimeters long, compared to the take-off board’s 20, and every jump from the zone is measured from the athlete’s take-off point with the aid of cameras. Many long jumpers are unhappy about the proposed change.

