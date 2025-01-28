A soccer coach in Scotland has resigned because abuse from fans was affecting his family

MOTHERWELL, Scotland (AP) — The coach of Scottish league club Motherwell has resigned after receiving personal abuse from fans that he said started to take a toll on his family. Motherwell says in a statement that the club’s board of directors “very reluctantly” accepted the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell after he told a club official that the abuse had reached the point where his family “didn’t wish to attend games.” The club did not give further details about the abuse Kettlewell received.

