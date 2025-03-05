A record $100 million donation will give next gen of US Olympians $100K to spend after they retire

The U.S. Olympic team received its biggest donation ever — $100 million — to fund $100,000 payments and matching life insurance benefits for anyone who earns a spot on Team USA beginning next year. The donation to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation is from Ross Stevens, the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group. Olympians can access the money in four payments starting 20 years after they qualify. They can also designate a beneficiary to receive $100,000 when they die. Stevens’ contribution is part of the foundation’s goal to raise $500,000 million before the LA Olympics in 2028.

